A Last-Minute Change To The Girls’ Trip Left One Friend Feeling Betrayed, So She Began Wondering If She Should Go At All

A girls’ trip is supposed to be all about bonding and breaking free from the everyday routine.

But when one girl’s boyfriend is unexpectedly added to a long-planned girls-only trip, one woman must decide whether to roll with it or call it quits.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA for canceling on a girls trip after the plans changed? My friends and I have been planning on going to Japan sometime in 2026 for a girls’ trip.

The oldest of us 4 girls has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for 10+ years, I’ve been with my husband for 6 years, another girl has been with her girlfriend for 3 years, and the youngest (and biggest planner so far) of us has been dating her boyfriend for about a year. When we first started talking about it, we said “girls’ trip.”

But then, one girl had a change of heart.

Now all of a sudden, we have the boyfriend of a year tagging along. No other partner is allowed to come with. When I found out, I lost my cool.

She believes this is totally unfair to the rest of them.

I told my husband how I was already on the fence about leaving the country without him and how it ticked me off that I can’t have my husband come with, but my friend’s boyfriend can come with, and I’m still expected to pay for a fourth of everything.

All of us girls are expected to absorb his share of things. Since my friend is making the decisions on where we are staying and flights, I can’t just tell her my husband is coming with us.

She’s wondering if she should just back out altogether.

So, I’m strongly thinking I just say I’m out and explain why. I just worry that my friends would think I’m overthinking. AITA?

Travel plans should feel like a shared journey, not a solo adventure with surprises.

What did Reddit have to say?

It seems clear to this commenter who’s in the wrong here.

The first step should always be communication, communication, communication.

The personal betrayal is enough, let alone the added financial burden.

When the entire trip was planned under the premise that no partners were allowed, her friend’s actions are a clear misstep.

When it comes to meticulously laid plans, no one wants a last-minute detour.

