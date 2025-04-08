Make Sure You Give Instacart All The Info They Need To Make The Delivery Or They Can Cancel And You’re Still On The Hook

Having food delivered to your home is more popular than ever, with brands like InstaCart having food brought to millions of people.

This TikToker is a driver for InstaCart, and she has an important tip for people who use that service.

In her video, she begins by saying, “I just got all of these groceries for free.”

She shows a whole seat filled with groceries, so that is quite a bit. She goes on to explain, “Ok, I don’t know how many times I have to say this, and I shouldn’t even have to say this, put your gate code! If you are in an apartment and you are ordering through InstaCart, please, put your gate code. Please.”

Apparently some people don’t put these codes into the notes of their order.

She continues, “If you’re not going to put in the gate code, for safety reasons, or whatever, answer your phone!” She then explains that if nobody is there to accept an order, they can cancel it, which means they can keep the order themselves, “Ten minutes is all that an InstaCarter is required to wait. 10 minutes. Then you can call and cancel the order.”

I had no idea that they got to keep the food from cancelled orders.

She finishes up the video saying, “Please, put in your gate code with your order, it makes things so much easier for you and me. Thank you.”

I have never used InstaCart, but if I do, I’ll make sure they have all my information.

I’m sure this video was very helpful to lots of people.

