Man And His Girlfriend Are Shopping For Souvenirs At Disneyland Paris, But When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee Things Go Sideways

Disneyland is supposed to be the happiest place on earth, but it’s not so happy if a crazy customer is trying to get you in trouble at a job you don’t even have!

In today’s story, one tourist mistakes another tourist for a Disney employee, and when he doesn’t do what she wants, she finds a real employee.

The story doesn’t end there! Let’s see how it all plays out.

I DONT WORK HERE LADY: Disneyland edition So me and my Gf took a trip to Disney land Paris a few years ago as our first holiday together. We were having an awesome time in the parks etc. but one day was incredibly busy so we decided instead of queing hours for rides we would do some souvenir shopping instead for a bit. We are in a store in Disney land browsing various mugs, fridge magnets, plush toys you know, the general overpriced stuff. when a very sweet English woman asked me if I could help her across the store.

As I’m a tall guy 6ft4, I said “yeah that’s fine” I get it at home in supermarkets all the time so no biggy. Turns out her daughter wanted a specific Winnie the pooh toy that was at the top of a huge pile of plushes. I gladly grabbed it down for her and gave it to the little girl who was over the moon. This is where things got strange.

A fairly young French lady moved over to me chatting in French and gesturing at a shelf with some glasses on it. I speak a tiny bit of French, but definitely not enough to know what she wanted so I politely told her sorry I speak English and I’m not an employee. I was wearing jeans and a wine coloured hoodie which is not even remotely close to Disney cast members uniforms.

I went and found my GF and we were looking at some gift ideas for our families, when from right behind me I heard a woman say “this is him” in English but with a French accent. I turned around to see the afore mentioned French lady who had dragged an actual employee over to me to give me a scolding. Her accent was very heavy but she said something along the lines of “he helped someone but not me, workers should be trained better” The actual Disney employee immediately could see I was a guest at the park, apologized and lead the woman away.

All we could hear from the other side of the store was the French lady shouting and getting very irate. I assume she was removed from the store. Anyway me and my GF took a couple of Minnie and Mickey mouse mugs to the register to pay for, and the employee who sorted the situation was on the next register she said “please wait there”

She toddled off and came back a couple minutes later with a stuffed luke Skywalker Mickey mouse and a stuffed princess Leia Minnie mouse for my Gf. “These are for you as way of an apology” “it’s not necessary, was just a misunderstanding” I said but she insisted, so we got some pretty cool free souvenirs, Thanks Angry French lady.

