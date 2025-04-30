Man Asked His Neighbors To Stop Using His Lawn As Their Dog’s Bathroom, But They Demanded Proof It Wasn’t Allowed

Respecting property lines is a basic neighborly courtesy.

This man had new neighbors who frequently walked their dogs on his lawn.

The neighbors never acknowledged him nor asked permission to use his lawn.

So, he politely asked them to stop, but they got mad and demanded legal proof.

Crazy, eh?

AITA for asking my neighbor to stop walking their dogs on our lawn? We had new neighbors move in 4 months ago or so. They have three little dogs and a small yard. So they always walk their dogs on our lawn. They do pick up their feces (to my knowledge, at least).

This man’s neighbor has never asked his permission about this.

But they’ve never once asked if they could use our lawn. They never even look at us. Or acknowledge this when we’ve come home and they’ve been on our lawn. I don’t mean they just stroll by while they’re on a walk. I mean they walk deep into our lawn by our cars and hang out for 5 to 10 min sometimes.

He asked them to stop doing it, but the neighbor got mad.

So, I asked the other day if they could please stop doing it. And they became super combative with me about it. They started yelling at me. Telling me to get documentation from the town that states they can’t walk their dog on our lawn.

Now, he’s wondering if he did the right thing.

So, AITA for asking them to stop walking their dogs on our lawn all the time? Even though they pick up their feces? Not only have they never asked. They’ve never even said hello when we’ve literally walked past them. While they’re on our lawn waiting for their dogs to go to the bathroom.

Turn on your sprinklers, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Another insightful comment from this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Dude, it’s private property, not a park!

Just go around.

