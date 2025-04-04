Man Declined A Job Offer After Finding Out That It’s A Deceptive MLM Scheme, But They Still “Fired” Him A Week Later

Some job opportunities sound great, but in reality, they aren’t as good as they look.

This man was offered a job for an MLM company.

He declined the offer and thought he was done with them.

But come next Monday, he received a call from the company asking why he wasn’t at work.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I. DID. NOT. ACCEPT. THE. JOB. Now please let me enjoy my holiday This happened about 4 years ago, when I was looking for work. My second interview was for a ‘Marketing’ position at a new firm. The interview went well, and I was offered a trial shift the following Monday.

This person realized that it wasn’t a marketing job.

On turning up, it became clear that this wasn’t a marketing job but a door-to-door sales job for what was basically a huge MLM. The ‘service’ was to sign people up for charities on monthly donations. To make matters worse, we were told to lie to consumers about our pay status.

They were instructed to tell clients that they were salaried, even if they weren’t.

We would make a commission effective to their first 2 months’ donation. My ‘boss’ would then get another month, and the company would get the rest equivalent to 6 months’ donations. We weren’t supposed to tell people that, and had to tell them we were salaried. We weren’t. I only found out during the trail it was commission only.

He had another interview with a different company.

So far, not so good. They offered me the job, but I told them I have another interview lined up the following day. I told them I’ll let them know by the end of the week.

He informed the MLM company that he had already accepted another offer.

The interview went well. It’s a real (albeit temporary) role, and I’m offered the job. I informed the MLM company of my decision. This is somehow a 30-minute call where he’s still trying to convince me to work for him with me saying I’m not interested at all.

He was woken up by a call from the MLM company.

Fast forward to the next Monday. I was rudely awoken at 9:15 with a phone call. I answered to this: Me: Hello, me speaking. MLM: Where the hell are you? Me: Sorry? wh-

The caller scolded him about being late.

MLM: You were meant to be here at 8:30. This isn’t a good start to your first day, is it? Why are you so late? Me: Sorry but who is this? MLM: It’s (not the interviewer) from ****. You know the company who YOU work for. It’s too late now your team has left. You better be on time tomorrow!

He patiently explained that he did not accept their job offer.

Me: Sorry, there must’ve been a misunderstanding. I got offered a job at (Company Name) and accepted that role. Sorry for this. MLM: Well, you should have told us this. It’s not professional to just not turn up and we would’ve hired someone else. Now, your team is short staffed. Me: I told ****. Maybe check with him. Anyway, I need to go. Bye!

It happened again.

Hoping this is resolved, I got up and went about my day. Tuesday morning, I was again awoken to the same guy. He was demanding reasons for me not turning up to work. Apparently, not working for them isn’t a valid excuse.

Eventually, he was “let go” from a job he did not accept.

This amazing scenario continued until the following Monday where I was ‘let go’ for ‘unauthorized’ absences. When asked if this means he’ll stop phoning me, he told me to grow up and be professional about it. Think I dodged a bullet there.

What a crazy story! That boss doesn’t seem very bright.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares a petty revenge idea.

Here’s a similar experience from this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

I hate these scam jobs, says this person.

Finally, this person shares their honest opinion.

Turning down a bad job opportunity can lead you closer to your dream job.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.