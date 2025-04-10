Man Kept Getting Annoying Automated Calls From His Bank, So He Found The Perfect Way To Shut Them Down

Automated calls from machines can be frustrating, especially when they keep interrupting your day.

This man kept getting unwanted calls from his bank due to some payment issues.

When he finally got a real person on the line, he was honest about why the automated calls weren’t working.

Read the story below to find out.

‘Press any key to continue’ I keep getting extremely irritating automated robot calls from my bank just because they’re stupid and can’t allocate my credit card payments properly. I have better things to do while I’m at work than sit through recorded privacy notices and stuff.

This man kept rejecting these automated calls and finally heard from an actual person.

“Good morning! This is an important message for from (bank). If this is (my name), press any button to continue.” After hanging up on about 20 of those, I get an actual person! “Hello this is Indian Steve calling from (bank). We have attempted to contact you multiple times.”

He explained why he couldn’t go past the first step.

“Yeah, I keep getting automated calls saying ‘Press any button to continue.’ But I never manage to get past that point.” “May I ask why, sir?” “Because ‘any button’ includes the End Call button.”

