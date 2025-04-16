Son Realized That His Mom Doesn’t Like His Girlfriend, So He Went Back On His Promise To Bring Her Along When They Go Apartment Hunting

Some mothers naturally dislike their son’s partners for no reason.

This man realized his mom doesn’t like his girlfriend, so he told him mom that she can’t go apartment hunting with them.

And now, he feels bad about it and wonders if he made the right decision.

Read the whole story below.

AITA for telling my mom I’d rather her not tour apartments with me and my gf My girlfriend (23F) and I (23M) are looking to have an apartment, and we are touring some this weekend. A little while ago, I promised my mother she’d come with us. I told her I would love to have her be a part of the process. I invited her to tour the apartments with me and my girlfriend.

This man uninvited his mom when they went to see some apartments.

What I failed to recognize is that my mom is one of those moms. She’s the kind who doesn’t particularly like their son’s partners. So, I backtracked almost immediately after inviting her. I said I’d rather her not tour these apartments with us because we want to be more independent.

He doesn’t know if he did the right thing.

I said that it’s entirely my decision so as not to allude her into thinking it was my girlfriend’s decision. I haven’t gotten a response yet, but I was just wondering. AITA?

It’s too bad he invited him mom to join them in the first place!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

You made a good choice, says this person.

This person agrees with him on setting boundaries.

Finally, another similar thought.

Sad reality: You can’t always make your parents like your partner.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.