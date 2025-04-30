He Told His Sister-In-Law She Wouldn’t Be His Son’s Godmother, And Now She’s Saying He Insulted Her Marriage

Sometimes even the kindest intentions can spark the biggest misunderstandings, especially when family and tradition collide.

What would you do if a family member assumed they’d be named Godparent, only for you to choose someone else?

Would you avoid the situation and let it blow over?

Or would you call and try to explain your reasoning?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and can’t seem to get through to his sister in law.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for how I explained to SIL that she wouldn’t be my son’s godmother? My wife and I aren’t practicing Catholics per se, but we do follow certain traditions, such as christening ceremonies for our children. Some people choose a married couple to be godparents. When I was a baby, my parents chose my uncle and his then-wife, and they divorced when I was still a child, and I lost all contact with my former aunt and basically grew up ‘without’ a godmother. So, my wife and I always thought it was best to choose one of our relatives, and one from each side of our family.

Their decision didn’t sit well with everyone.

For our second son, I chose my brother as godfather, and my wife chose a cousin of hers as godmother. When I called my brother to invite him, he assumed I was asking both him and his wife, and there was this awkward moment when I had to explain to him that my SIL wouldn’t be the godmother. He seemed fine with it, but my SIL didn’t attend the ceremony, and my brother later told me she was a bit upset. I called her later that day just so there wouldn’t be any ill feelings, and I briefly explained our reasoning, including my own personal history with my uncle’s divorce.

Just when he didn’t think his SIL could get any more upset.

And then she got really mad, as if I was implying I believe she and my brother will get divorced down the road, which was not my point AT ALL. She also said just as couples might get divorced, anyone can also lose touch with a blood relative, which is objectively true, but again, not the point we were making here. I’m sad that what was supposed to be this happy family moment is now tainted somehow. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see where she’s coming from, but geez.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this story.

