He Wanted to Pay Off His Loan Early Without Penalty, So He Found A Way To Outsmart The Lending Company

Loan terms can be tricky and unfair sometimes.

This man had a loan with an early payoff penalty but no limit on how much extra he could pay.

He got some helpful advice from the person who helped him set up the loan, but when it came time to put that advice into action, he had to speak to a supervisor.

Loan payoff – early payoff penalty avoidance I took a loan out some years ago. It had an early payoff penalty of a percentage of the payoff but no penalty for paying more than the regular payment.

I didn’t like that provision, but the guy who helped me with the loan gave some advice. He said just to pay it down to one dollar, then pay it off. The penalty world be less than a dollar.

So, I got some money after a while and paid. I told them I want to pay the loan down to $1, then pay the loan off. The guy worked up the papers as if I’m paying it all off and he included the penalty. I explained again what I want to do. He explained the penalty again.

I said, “I’ll be happy to pay the penalty on the $1.” He said, “I can’t do that.” There’s a penalty of (much higher amount). We go around and around, and they pretend not to understand.

A supervisor came out to help resolve the issue.

Finally, a supervisor came. He totally understood and basically stopped with the games. I said not to worry, I’d never have taken the loan without the reduced penalty payoff option. So, they got more interest out of me than if I declined the loan in the beginning. I pay the fraction of a dollar penalty, and loan was satisfied.

When securing a loan, it always pays to read the fine print.

