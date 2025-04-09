Customer Was Asked To Visit The Bank If He Wanted To Fix A Minor Problem In His Account, But He Found A Clever Loophole To Get It Resolved Over The Phone

Banks can be quite strict about some of their policies.

This man needed to fix a small issue with his bank account, but he preferred doing it over the phone.

However, the bank representative said he needed to visit in person.

Then, he discovered a simple trick to get exactly what he wanted.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

Bank: “You have to come in person” I called the bank to fix a minor problem with my account. After the verification process and explaining the situation, they said: “You have to go to the bank in person to solve the issue.”

This man thought that going to the bank wasn’t feasible at the time.

They have few working hours, so I would have to skip a day of work to go there. Moreover, this was during the worst time in terms of COVID numbers. So, I tried to explain that to the person in the phone.

He asked what would happen if he were in another country.

They just said that there was no other option. So I asked, “What if I was outside the country?” They responded, “Oh, then we could do that by phone.” I just told her I would go there physically and hang up.

He called again and said he was in another country.

After 5 seconds, I was calling again but this time from overseas. That was enough to have the phone operator do what was necessary to fix my issue. No questions asked!

A little creativity can help you find loopholes.

