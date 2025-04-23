Former Student Was Charged 5 More Cents After Paying Off His College Loans, So He Sent The Lending Company A Dime And Charged The Postage To Them

Paying off the last installment of your loans can feel so good.

This man settled his final payment of college student loans, or so he thought.

When he thought he owed nothing left, he got a surprise bill in the mail.

Instead of arguing, he got petty in the best way.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

Paying the final balance for my student loan, or so I thought This was back in the late 90’s before payments could be made via websites, so all payments had to be made by check and mailed into the loan company. I know, the dark ages!

This man made the final payment for his college student loans.

I was about to make my final payment on my college student loans. The way this was supposed to work is like this: I was supposed to call the loan company to receive my final payoff amount and then send that amount in via check. They said that I would receive my final papers within 30 days after showing the loan had been paid in full.

After 30 days, he received an envelope from the loan company.

I wrote out the check for the exact amount that they gave me. Then, I promptly mailed it in. After 30 days, I was quite pleased to see an envelope in the mail from the loan company. However, instead of the paid in full notice, there was a bill for an additional amount owed. Apparently, I still had a balance of 5 cents!

He paid the remaining 5 cents with a dime.

Here is where the malicious compliance comes in. I didn’t call them up and beg them to forgive the remaining balance. Instead, I decided to send in the payment coupon with a dime (yes, double what was owed) taped to it. I wrote a note stating that I hope this covers the remaining balance.

He even let the loan company pay for the postage.

Did I mention that payment coupon came with a prepaid return envelope? They paid the postage for this! I received the final papers about two weeks later.

He should’ve just taped a nickel.

If they’re asking for every cent you owed, why not give them a little extra?

