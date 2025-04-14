His Girlfriend Made Him Break Off A Female Friendship, But Kept Her Guy Friend Connection. So He Called Her Out On It And Broke It Off.

A relationship is a two-way street.

AITAH for breaking up with my gf because she refuses to cut off guy friend after I did the same for her? Some years back, I had a new co-worker join our office. She was cool and actually pretty nerdy. We started gaming together.

My GF expressed clear discomfort over this. It was a bit of a fight, and eventually, I agreed to stop spending time with my new co-worker outside of work. My GF was very happy with this.

Now, recently, my GF met a new guy friend. He’s a cousin of one of her current friends, and they have been spending a lot of time together. I expressed my discomfort with this, and nothing has changed. My GF insists that nothing is happening, much like how I did.

After talking to her one last time, I had enough. Enough of her spending time with this dude. And I’ve had it with her refusing to do anything, despite me asking her to. I broke up with her and I reminded her of what she asked of me all those years back.

