Management Had Their Office Bins Removed, But They Were Put Back When People Started Sending Food Waste To The Courier

A lot of work policies are just silly. It’s like the people who wrote them weren’t even thinking.

Fortunately, the inevitable results sometimes bring the policymakers back to reality.

Check out what these workers did.

Take away our office bins? Okay. Enjoy receiving my garbage daily.

I used to work for a large bank and we had a fairly typical set up with smaller bins in our office spaces and larger locked ones for things like bank statements or just whatever you wouldn’t want getting mixed up in normal garbage for privacy reasons.

It gets complicated.

A compliance area changed the rules meaning that we weren’t allowed any normal waste bins in our offices. Everything had to go in the shredding bin. You can imagine how annoying this is: no office bin, no customer space bin no lunch room bin.

But there’s a simple solution!

The same area that created this annoying rule was the department that we would send bags of our work at the end of each day via courier. So I started just throwing my rubbish in with the days work. The rule didn’t last long after that.

Here is what people are saying.

Rats, you say? I’m shocked.

I think you’re supposed to take it home with you.

I think they just thought fewer bin liners would be cheaper.

Time to get a new shredder, I would think.

Someone is kicking themselves.

This all could have been so easily avoided.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.