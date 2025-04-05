Man’s Neighbor Keeps Blocking Him Between Cars, And Brags About Her Husband Being The Chairman Of The HOA. So His Daughter Gives Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine.

Everyone knows you don’t park too close to another car.

You know, just in case they want to get out. Common sense, right?

Everyone knows that, except this man’s neighbor, who not only keeps blocking his car, but doesn’t see anything wrong with doing so when he kindly asks her to stop.

Let’s see how this story unfolded.

I’ll park where I choose I live in a block of flats (apartments). We have two parking lot for the residents. The big parking lot holds nearly all the cars. The parking lot where I park only has 5 bays and it is close to the back entrance, my flat is almost next to that door. All the bays are unreserved and it is first come first serve.

Basically, it’s every man and woman for themselves.

We have a “lady” who also uses the parking lot and when she goes out she puts a bucket in the bay so that nobody else takes her parking.

She acts as if she owns the place.

She also regularly will use a different parking spot for her big people carrier. I generally don’t care but when she parks in such a way that I battle to get out, then I get upset.

Who wouldn’t be upset, especially when it happens often?

I have tried talking to her to ask that she makes sure that I can get out. She tells me in no uncertain terms, that she is married to the chairman of the HOA and she will park where she wants. And if I have a problem to take it up with the chairman of the HOA.

Wow. Things escalated quickly, and there was only one way to deal with it…

Now for the petty revenge. My youngest daughter has a really beat-up car (more like a bumper car), and the bucket lady moved parking again yesterday, and she reversed into her “new” parking. My daughter followed suit and also reverse parked but made sure that she left about 3 inches between her car and the driver’s side door while still being in her own parking bay.

Wow.

To add insult to injury, when she parked her monstrosity, she left about 6 inches between the cars. I would love to be there when she has to go out.

Some people can only sympathize when they themselves experience something, so this will be a learning experience!

The way the “lady” responded was disrespectful.

So now she’ll have to learn to respect her neighbors the annoying way.

