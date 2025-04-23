McDonald’s Customer Ordered A Secret Menu “Grilled Cheese” But What He Got Was Truly Strange

You ever heard of a “secret menu” option?

A lot of them are pretty banal – amounting to little more than minor modifications to normal items, and a lot are bizarre – reaching urban legend status.

But what do we make of this one?

Here’s the McDonald’s “Grilled Cheese” from TikTok user @antstorm123:

“Go to McDonald’s and ask for a grilled cheese,” suggests one of his viewers in a comment.

“McDonald’s has grilled cheeses?” he asks, incredulously. “What the…you know, I gotta try this out. Let’s go.”

Later, at the drive thru…

“Can I please just get the, uh, the grilled cheese?” he asks.

“Okay, let me see…” says the voice over the speaker.

There are a few little jump cuts as we catch parts of the ensuing order.

“So just. Okay. Plain, right?”

“Yeah.”

“Okay.”

“Just one of those, right?”

“Yeah, just one of those.”

“Okay. Anything else?”

“No, that’ll be it.”

“Alright, let me see. It’s gonna be $8.54.”

“Okay. ****. Thank you. Thanks.”

“Cause – because of the cheese. Cause of the -”

“It’s all good.”

Later, he beholds his prize.

“Grilled cheese from McDonald’s. $8? Are you actually insane? This thing better do wonders to me, man. I’m telling you that right now.”

The results do not do wonders.

“Are you actually serious? This is a grilled cheese McDonald’s? You’re telling me I just paid $8 for this? This ain’t even melted, dude. This is cold.”

“Oh, dude, McDonald’s, come on now. You guys gotta be better than this.”

“Oh, what a waste of money. Don’t get the grilled cheese from McDonald’s.”

Apparently McDonald’s is not the place for this.

What method would you recommend?

You’re just in the wrong neck of the woods, is all.

There needs to be a better name for this.

Now, I’m no detective, but the way this plays out, especially with all the jump cuts while making the order, it sure looks like he ordered a “grilled cheese,” they asked him what he meant by that, and he clarified something like “just like two buns with a bunch of cheese in the middle,” and then they modified a burger order to give him that.

Then when it arrived, it was bad, because of course it was, he went out of his way to order something bad.

But hey, it sure looks like a social media strategy that’s done wonders, even if this grilled cheese hasn’t.

