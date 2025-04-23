Mom Banned Junk Food From The House To Force Her Overweight Children To Eat Healthier, But Her Other Kids Don’t Think The Rule Is Fair

It can be tough to make the right dietary decisions for yourself.

It can be even tougher to make them for your kids, especially if those kids are so different from each other.

What would you do if some of your kids were overweight? Would you make a decision that everyone in the house had to eat healthier, or would you only change the eating habits of your overweight children?

That’s this parent’s conundrum. Let’s see what she decides to do.

AITA for not keeping junk food in the house? I (38F) have five kids: 17M, 16F, 12F, 9F, and 7M. Three of them are overweight/obese (17M, 9F, 7M), and I’m trying to do what’s best for them when it comes to food. I’ve noticed how unhealthy it is for my kids to be eating so much junk food, so I’ve made the decision not to keep any junk food in the house at all.

Five is certainly a lot to keep track of!

The thing is, my 16F and 12F are both relatively healthy and have no weight issues. They’re also really close to their siblings, and they’re the ones who are most affected by the no-junk-food rule. They’ve expressed frustration, saying it’s not fair that they can’t have their favorite snacks just because their siblings struggle with their weight. I get that it feels unfair to them, but my priority is helping my overweight kids make better choices and lose weight.

She’s trying, but it’s tough.

I try to make healthy, delicious meals for everyone, but it’s a bit of a challenge when 17M, 9F, and 7M want to grab chips or candy when they’re stressed or bored, and my the older two can’t because there is no junk food in the household. This has led to me and the girls 16F and 12F to having multiple arguments.

So, what’s the right thing to do?

I just want to make sure that the kids who need to make changes with their eating habits aren’t being tempted by unhealthy snacks, but now I’m wondering if I’m being too harsh and affecting my non-overweight kids negatively in the process. So, AITA for not keeping junk food in the house?

It doesn’t sound unreasonable to keep junk food out of the house. Eating healthy is good for everyone.

Let’s look at the comments on Reddit.

A lot of people had been in similar situations:

It’s not the best info:

A change of plan is needed.



