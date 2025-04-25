Neighbor Asked For Parking Assistance, But When Homeowner Complied The Situation Turned Into A Daily Struggle For Space

Living in close quarters with your neighbors can mean making occasional sacrifices for the sake of harmony.

However, when a neighbor’s temporary parking request becomes a permanent inconvenience, one person begins to wonder if their kindness had been taken for granted.

AITA for not letting my neighbor use my driveway to access their home? I live in a suburban neighborhood where the houses are fairly close together. My next-door neighbor’s house is situated behind mine, and their driveway is narrow and difficult to drive. As a result, they often struggle to park their large SUV in their own driveway.

So when the neighbor asked for help, the homeowner wanted to put their best foot forward and help out.

Recently, my neighbor came me and asked if they could use my driveway to park their car and access their home. They told me that it would only be temporary and that it would make their lives much easier. Initially, I was hesitant, but I agreed to let them use my driveway on a trial basis.

But soon it dawned on the homeowner just how much of an inconvenience this would be.

However, after a few weeks, I noticed that their car was constantly parked in my driveway, making it difficult for me to access my own garage. Plus, their guests started using my driveway as well, creating even more congestion.

So when the homeowner tried to reason with the neighbor, it became clear the neighbor wasn’t interested in playing nice.

I spoke to my neighbor and explained that the situation wasn’t working out for me, and I asked them to stop using my driveway. They became upset and argued that I was being selfish and rude to them.

But this isn’t how the homeowner sees things at all.

I mean I really know their situation, but I feel that my driveway is my personal space, and I shouldn’t have to give it up for their convenience. AITA for not letting my neighbor use my driveway to access their home?

Only the worst kind of neighbors take advantage of someone else’s kindness.

What did Reddit make of all this?

The neighbor’s initial pitch just seems like a straight-up lie in hindsight.

If space was going to be an issue, the neighbors should have took responsibility and thought about that beforehand.

It’s clear to this redditor that the neighbors had always intended on just taking advantage of the situation.

This definitely isn’t how good neighbors behave.

They wanted to help their neighbors, but after they showed their true colors, it was time to take back the wheel.

Personal space should never be a free parking zone.

