Neighbor Kept Blocking His Driveway Without Listening, So He Had Her Car Towed To Make His Message Clear

Respecting someone’s property shouldn’t be up for debate, especially when it comes to driveways.

When his neighbor parked in his space one too many times, he handled it by calling for backup — on a flatbed.

Read on to find out what happened next.

AITA for having my pregnant neighbors car towed? I (20M) have lived where I live for a year and a half now. Recently, my neighbor moved out, and someone else moved in.

Parking can be a struggle, and the new neighbor was making things even more difficult.

I drive a big truck, so it’s difficult to pull out because of how the driveway is positioned. My new neighbor recently started parking her car where I back out to get out of my apartment — which is in my driveway. I asked her before to move her vehicle, but got nowhere.

Then the conflict really came to a head.

Yesterday, I had it. I was pulling out, and as I was nearing her car, she laid on the horn for at least two minutes. She got out and started screaming, “If you hit my car, I’ll sue you for every dollar you make,” along with some insults.

So he decided to swiftly retaliate.

I had it. I called a tow truck, and they impounded her vehicle today because it was on my property. She has since then been slamming on my door trying to get a rise out of me, but that’s okay because I have a car. AITA?

Even pregnancy couldn’t get her out of this one.

What did Reddit have to say?

She may be pregnant, but it doesn’t make her above the law.

Towing is the perfect response to such brazen disrespect.

It’s time to start gathering some evidence.

This user worries what the pregnant neighbor may do next.

She thought she had the upper hand, but forgot whose driveway it really was.

Once that tow truck showed up, so did the reality check.

