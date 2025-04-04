Noisy Neighbors Make It Impossible For A Night Shift Worker To Get Any Sleep, But They Get A Taste Of Their Own Medicine When She Leaves Loud Music On Before Leaving For Work

Have you ever lived in an apartment with thin walls where the next door neighbors are really loud? If you have, you know how hard it can be to sleep.

That is the situation in today’s story, but what makes it even worse is that the person who is annoyed is also a night shift worker, so the daytime noise is the problem.

Let’s see what this night shift worker does to get the noisy neighbors to keep it down.

Noisy neighbors when I try to sleep A couple years ago I was renting a duplex. It was nice enough in a good area of town. Not the ideal living situation, but the price was right. My first set of neighbors were awesome. A couple about my age who I shared interests with. Even though they watched TV or played video games at all hours, I very rarely heard them. Unfortunately, they moved out about four months after I moved in.

The new neighbors were a lot louder.

A couple with a toddler moved in. The loudest toddler known to humankind.

This is relevant, because my job did one of those merging and downsizing numbers, and I was one of the employees who got cut. No big deal. I had a large emergency fund and could draw unemployment.

This doesn’t sound too bad.

Luckily, I found a placeholder job shortly after, working overnights. The overnights were even something of an advantage, because I could apply for and interview for jobs in my regular field during the day. The problem was the hellspawn.

This kid was LOUD!

While I was trying to sleep, the child would scream at the top of its lungs, run stamping around their half of the duplex like a herd of elephants, then scream some more. When the kid watched TV shows, the volume was always jacked to the absolute max. It made sleeping difficult, even with high-quality earplugs or headphones.

Talking to the neighbors didn’t help.

I tried talking to them. “Hey, I work the night shift and so could you please try and keep it down a little”. Nothing I tried worked, no matter how polite or how firm I was. The neighbors responded “kids will be kids” and “that’s apartment living, you just hear your neighbors” – even though I mentioned my former neighbors had been avid movie watchers and I rarely heard them.

Time for some noisy revenge.

Fine, then. I couldn’t sleep? They wouldn’t. Before I left for my night shift, I the volume on my sound system way up and had this song on constant repeat. Five minutes after I got home, the wife of the couple was hammering on my door. She started yelling about how all the noise made it so they couldn’t sleep. I responded: “Sorry, I guess I must have set my alarm clock for the wrong time. It must be rough when you can’t sleep, right?”

That worked like a charm!

Simple as that, the kid was much quieter. I still heard them, but only occasionally instead of almost constantly. A couple months later I found a day shift job again and all was fine.

Sometimes the only way to get through to someone is to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Well played!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person liked the revenge.

This person did the same thing but for much longer!

This would’ve been the perfect response.

This is a very good point.

At least the neighbor got the message the first time!

There is hope for some people.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.