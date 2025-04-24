Off-Duty Waitress Was Harassed By An Irate Customer Who Insists She’s Always A Waitress Even If She Doesn’t Work At That Restaurant

Some customers do the darnedest things, don’t they?

I’m a waitress at a local restaurant. On my day off, I scheduled a lunch date with a guy from school. Of course, not at the restaurant where I work, somewhere else. Traffic was brutal, so he was running late. I was sitting at my table, looking at the menu.

Again — not at the restaurant I work at. Different part of town, entirely different cuisine even.

A woman came up and ripped my menu out of my hands. She grunts — “Why are you just sitting here? We’ve been waiting for service for 45 minutes.” No, they hadn’t. They came in the same time I did, ten minutes ago, and they had already gotten drinks. So, not wanting to get sucked in, I just quipped, “Ma’am, I don’t work here.” Without making eye contact or even raising my voice.

I still didn’t recognize her at this point. She gets especially heated and spews, “Don’t lie to me; you’re a waitress. You served me just last week don’t you remember?”

That’s when I vaguely began to remember her coming into the restaurant. Not because I have an especially good memory, but because she was hard to forget. She came to our Mexican restaurant, complained that her meal had been served with hot sauce on the side, then sent it back after we remade it with the hot sauce inside, because it was “too spicy.” So, I patiently explained — more patiently than she deserved, but bearing in mind she could come to our place again — “I am a waitress at (Mexican restaurant you’ve been to before) but I am not a waitress at (burger bar we’re in now). “

She is totally blank and says, ”Ok, so, you are a waitress? Get a pen and paper and take down our orders. We’ve been waiting.” She was starting to raise her voice at that point, so any civility or poise I was exercising kind of went out the window. I laid out, pretty firmly: “I am a waitress, but not here. I’m just trying to enjoy my lunch like you are. I am not employed here in any capacity.” To which she replies — with a straight serious face —“But you’re a trained waitress, and this place is clearly running behind. Don’t you people take an oath or something?”

A little bit of r/maliciouscompliance kicked in, because I rarely get to stand up to this kind of stupidity in my role as a server, because 99.9% of the time it happens while I’m actually at work. So, I got a pen and paper I keep in my bag, and I approached their table. I wrote down all their orders. Then, I told them that, as they noticed, the place is busy, so it would be about forty-five minutes and they should just sit tight.

I even brought over some ketchup they asked for (just grabbed off another table) then…….I left. I texted my date to meet me at a place a few blocks over. It was a nice time, by the way.

The next day, the lady had called my boss at my actual restaurant, (so I guess she did understand my telling her I worked elsewhere) as well as totally unleashed on the manager at the restaurant I was dining at (so…maybe she didn’t understand?) I felt bad when I realized the tough spot I’d left the people who actually worked at the burger place in, so went back the next day to apologize and follow up on the aftermath. Thankfully, they were chill, and we had a laugh over it.

The guy I talked to was, “We were so confused because she described the server with explicit details but no one remotely like that works here. We thought she’d lost her mind.” My boss knew who I was from her description and told them he takes this very seriously and asked what day this occurred.

When they told him, he said, “You must be mistaken, because that’s that server’s day off, and she wasn’t here.” After some irate yelling and screaming at my very friendly manager about how I still need to “represent the restaurant wherever I go,” she gave up. Now to just cross my fingers she doesn’t come by my actual restaurant, haha.

