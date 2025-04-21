April 21, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Old Navy Shopper Claimed That The Clothes For Sale Prove That A Recession Is Coming. – ‘They’re trying to get us prepared.’

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of women in old navy

TikTok/@zoezoezoezand

Is there a recession on the horizon?

People seem to have mixed feelings about that right now, but a woman named Zoe seems to think it’s a definite…and she thinks she can tell by what’s going on at Old Navy.

two women in old navy store

TikTok/@zoezoezoezand

Zoe told viewers, “We’re pretty sure they’ve got some recession predictors out here. So I’m going to show you what we’re talking about.”

She continued and made a reference to The Hunger Games and said, “We’re starting fresh with our District 12 frock. It’s made of a nice, rough material, if that’s what you want. It doesn’t need washing that often. That is recession core.”

women shopping in old navy

TikTok/@zoezoezoezand

She then showed viewers a pair of jeans and said, “These pants aren’t really that bad. But what do they make you think of? A sailor. Or perhaps Rosie the Riveter. They’re trying to get us prepared to get back out to work.”

Zoe also highlighted bandanas for sale to add to the Rosie the Riveter look and also pointed out a dress shirt and another dress that she thinks indicate a coming recession.

Well, let’s hope not…

woman looking at clothes in a store

TikTok/@zoezoezoezand

Check out the video.

@zoezoezoezand

Old Navy wants us back in the factories y’all #oldnavy #recessioncore #recessionindicator #recession

♬ original sound – zoe 🍉

Now let’s see how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.33.23 PM Old Navy Shopper Claimed That The Clothes For Sale Prove That A Recession Is Coming. They’re trying to get us prepared.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.33.34 PM Old Navy Shopper Claimed That The Clothes For Sale Prove That A Recession Is Coming. They’re trying to get us prepared.

And this TikTok user made a funny/accurate comment.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.34.13 PM Old Navy Shopper Claimed That The Clothes For Sale Prove That A Recession Is Coming. They’re trying to get us prepared.

Let’s hope she’s wrong about predicting a coming recession…

