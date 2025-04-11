April 11, 2025 at 8:49 am

Olive Garden Customer Began To Pay For Her Meal At A Digital Kiosk, But Then The Server Came Running Back To Make Sure She Knew How

The dining experience is changing pretty rapidly.

The pandemic cemented delivery from everywhere as the new normal, tip creep is getting out of control, and there are more and more digital interfaces for payment.

How do we know how to navigate it all? And how can the restaurants tell when we’re ready?

Check out this story from TikTok user @mjr44lm:

“We went to Olive Garden today and I realized I’m not 20,” she begins, “I’m 46 and I’m okay with that.”

“But the waiter, he was like ‘I’ll bring you your ticket – it’s me, my husband, and my children – and so I he goes up to get a ticket, I grabbed the little kiosk thing – ‘what I need a ticket for?'”

She’s referring to those little digital things a lot of chain restaurants have at each table now.

“He runs back and he was like ‘do you know how to use that?’ ‘Yes sir, yes sir I do. I’m not 80 years old.”

“I realize my little grays are popping and stuff and I’m on vacation and I’m dehydrated, but like…am I in denial” Do I look like I wouldn’t know how to work a little kiosk?”

Take a look at the video:

@mjr44lm

Am I in denial? #olivegarden #amiold #creatorsearchinsights #genx #genxtiktokers

♬ original sound – Mrobbins

Some were in disbelief for a different reason.

There are two kinds of people.

I didn’t forget the basics, thanks.

It’s rough out there.

Go Nancy.

They were just looking out for you, yanno?

When you’re there, you’re family.

