Olive Garden Customer Was Pleasantly Surprised After She Ordered A Gallon Of Soup. – ‘They gave me all these breadsticks!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Who out there is looking for a deal right about now?

I’d say that most of us fall into that category, because times are tough these days!

And that’s why we think you’ll be pleased after you watched this TikTok video from a woman who told viewers about a pretty sweet deal from Olive Garden.

She told viewers, “They gave me all these breadsticks because I bought that soup.”

The Olive Garden haul cost $29.99 and she received 20 large breadsticks with her order.

She asked the worker, “Is this real life?”

The employee replied, “Yes, it is.”

The TikTokker said, “This is worth 30 bucks. I need to go feed a family. I need to go make a family to feed. Baby making. Now you guys are making me baby make.”

She added, “This is the first time we’re doing something healthy on this page. You don’t need unlimited, just get a gallon.”

She continued, “Thank you, lady on the internet, for letting me know about the gallon soup at Olive Garden. But don’t forget the breadsticks. They’ll give you a whole box. Make sure to get everything that you can guys, don’t get ripped off.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers on TikTok said about this.

That looks like a pretty sweet deal!

