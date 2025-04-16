One Employee Took Advantage Of An Opportunity To Get More Hours, But Her Work Friend Saw It As A Betrayal

Job opportunities aren’t always evenly distributed, even among friends who start at the same place.

AITA for taking a shift at work even if my friend can’t work too? I (20F) and my friend (19F) both work at a soccer stadium in our city. I’ve worked there for about a year, and she’s been working there since January (I recruited her). Last Saturday was a match day. She worked from 10 AM to 8 PM, and I worked from 3 PM to 1 AM.

Before leaving, my friend asked me if I could check with the woman from HR responsible for shifts to see if we could both work Sunday or Monday to clean up the uniform department. I had done that before, and we both had experience setting it up. I was already planning on asking about work for the following week, so I agreed. She could have also texted HR herself.

At 11 PM, the HR woman came by to check on me and the others working in the uniform department/coat check for staff. I asked her about the shifts, and she said they didn’t really need anyone to clean up this week, but I could help in the office on Monday if I wanted. It would only be for 2–3 hours, but I agreed. It was better than not working.

I saw my friend again on Sunday and told her they didn’t need help with the cleanup. When another friend asked what we were doing on Monday, I mentioned I’d be working for a few hours and explained what I’d be helping with. My friend was visibly upset that she wasn’t going to work, but I was.

However, I had asked if we could both work, and they only needed one person. I wasn’t going to tell them to give the shift to her instead — I needed the money too.

On Monday, I worked, and they liked my performance so much that I got to stay longer, working a total of 5.5 hours. They also gave me another shift on Wednesday for 4–6 hours.

When my friend found out on Tuesday, she was really angry. She said I was an AH for not giving her the second shift and for initially saying I’d only be working 2–3 hours.

I explained that when I told her, I genuinely thought it would be just 2–3 hours and that she could have also asked HR herself. AITA for taking the shift even though she couldn’t work and for not giving her the other shift?

