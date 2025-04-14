One Family Treated Street Parking Like Their Own Personal Lot, But One Parker’s Well-Timed Revenge Brought Their System Crashing Down

Parking can bring out the worst in people, especially when they treat public space like private property.

One family thought they had their street parking perfectly orchestrated — until one parker waited for the perfect moment to strike.

Read on for this tale of petty revenge!

Turning space parking I used to live on a narrow road, made even tighter by cars parked on both sides, with a small turning area at the top.

Of course, people weren’t considerate at all of these space constraints.

One particular family, who had four cars, treated this turning space as their own private parking area. They even coordinated among themselves, shuffling their cars around whenever one was due to return.

But one day, one parker had the perfect opportunity to turn the tides.

At the time, I had a company car, which, of course, needed servicing now and then. I booked it in, and the garage arrived with a loan car. By sheer luck, all four of my neighbor’s cars were out, leaving the turning space completely empty. Since I wasn’t home, the loan car was parked right across all four of their usual spots.

They reveled in the entitled family’s reaction. The parker was ready to draw this out as long as possible to teach them a lesson!

The result was absolutely priceless — they were fuming. Then the garage called: “Sorry, there’s an issue. The part will take a week to arrive.” No problem at all.

The garage can take aaaaaaaall the time they need.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

There’s nothing better than watching someone get exactly what they deserve.

This family learned the hard way that these spaces didn’t have their names on them!

Why not take this revenge one step further?

The family’s internal monologue must have gone something like this.

It would seem the family’s perfect parking spaces had disappeared overnight.

Looks like karma came around just in time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.