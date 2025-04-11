One Renter Expected Total Silence During Work Hours, But Her Roommate Was Sick Of Having To Tiptoe Around Their Own Home

Shared living spaces require compromise, but sometimes, one person’s expectation of respect clashes with another’s right to just exist.

One roommate who worked from home expected absolute silence until 5 p.m., but when her demands clashed with her other roommate’s schedule, their shared space turned into a battleground.

AITA For coming home from work and using common spaces in a house I rent when my roommates on a zoom call in the kitchen? The last few weeks, my roommate has been working from home. We live in a house with a large shared space and two rooms on each side. When I’ve been getting home the last few days, she’s been on Zoom calls in the kitchen until almost 5 p.m.

I get home at 2:45, so I’ve actively been trying to be quiet — minus a human error here and there, like dropping something. The other day, she snapped at me when I was putting my groceries away after I accidentally dropped something.

She asked for “just 20 minutes of silence,” which sparked an argument. She said we needed to have a conversation because I’m “not being respectful” when I get home by using common spaces and “acting like nobody is home.” I will say, a couple of months ago, I was told that sometimes I can be loud and slam cabinets in the morning.

So, I’ve ACTIVELY been trying to be more aware — I make smoothies in the bathroom with the door shut, do my training outdoors, put earbuds in, etc. I tried explaining that it’s a common space and that I’m not maliciously being loud, but she is very set on the fact that I’m being disrespectful. Apparently, just walking by (I have no other route) or not apologizing is an issue, though I’m not sure exactly why. Her words were, “I understand you get off early, but my workday ends at 5 p.m., and you need to be respectful of me and my job until then.”

I work two jobs and need to train for one of them, which requires me to be active, grab equipment, and walk through shared space. My lunch break is at 10:30 a.m., so when I get home, I’m used to making a snack. AITA?

This roommate is definitely missing the common part of “common area”.

They both pay rent. Therefore, they both have an equal claim to the common areas.

Respect goes both ways, and so does the right to use common spaces you pay for.

She may choose to use the kitchen as her office, but she needs to understand that real life doesn’t come with a “mute” button.

