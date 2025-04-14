Parents Ignored Their Older Daughter’s Needs And Pandered To Their Youngest Kid, But One Fast Food Worker Gave The Daughter A Free Treat To Balance The Scale

Sibling rivalries can brew beneath the surface, often unnoticed by parents.

But when a Subway worker witnesses this imbalance firsthand, they decides to make things right, much to the parents’ displeasure.

AITA- if I gave a free pretzel to one kid but not the other? I work at a Subway and most of the time I do not care about what goes on, but this particular day, I was in a bad mood. A family walked in with their two daughters.

The employee couldn’t help but notice how differently these two siblings were treated.

The oldest (about 17) asked for a footlong and was told no, but when the younger one bawled her eyes out because she didn’t want a 6-inch, she got a footlong anyway. The parents, the whole time, were telling their oldest daughter no for almost anything, but the youngest got everything she asked for — chips, a drink, and even the pretzels Subway sells.

This ended up striking a chord with the employee in an unexpected way.

Anyway, at the end, while I was making the pretzels, I gave a free one to the oldest because I understand what it’s like being an older sibling to someone who gets everything they want.

The parents weren’t happy about this at all.

Her parents glared at me, but I told them that one was free of charge since I “accidentally” made two instead of one. They expected me to also not charge them for the other pretzel for the youngest, and I explained to them again that I made two on accident, so they get the second one free for my mistake.

They even went to complain to the manager.

They made a big deal, and even my manager, who they spoke to, was on my side about it. Overall, they paid and were so ticked. But AITA?

What kind of person gets mad about a free pretzel?

It just goes to show that some customers can never be pleased, but at least the older sibling got to feel seen by someone else who’s been in her situation.

In the end, it wasn’t just a free pretzel — it was a show of solidarity.

