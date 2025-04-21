Parents Ignored Their Child Long Enough For An Accident To Happen, And This Relative Was Stuck Dealing With The Consequences

Boundaries can be tricky in a shared home, but some lines should never be crossed.

When a curious toddler wandered into the wrong room and grabbed her medication, what should have been a safe space turned into an accident waiting to happen.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I told my sister in law to keep a closer eye on her kid? I (F24) live at home and pay rent. My brother (M30) and his wife (F24) also live at home, but they don’t pay rent because they have a 2-year-old. I have certain deficiencies that I take medications for.

They try to keep these medications in a secure place.

Some of the meds don’t come in child-safe containers, so I have a locked medicine cabinet that sits on my dresser. My bedroom door doesn’t have a lock.

But that didn’t stop the inevitable from happening.

Today, I came home to find my medicine cabinet knocked onto the floor and broken open. Apparently, my nephew had wandered in and pulled it off my dresser. Nobody had thought to mention it to me or even pick it up.

They’re working on picking up the pieces, but they still wonder how the child’s parents could have allowed this to happen.

Now, I’ve ordered a child lock for my door, but it won’t arrive for a few days. In the meantime, I have no way of keeping my room secured while I’m at work. Keep in mind, my medicine cabinet isn’t right by my door, nor is it a lightweight item. It would have taken my nephew a good two to three minutes to get into my room and pull it down. My brother works, and his wife takes care of their kid, but she has ADD like me and sometimes gets distracted.

She doesn’t think it’s fair that she’s left bearing all the responsibility for someone else’s child.

It really frustrates me because my nephew could have been seriously hurt from the cabinet falling on him or from getting into my medications. Not to mention, my cabinet is broken, and I can’t afford to replace it right now. AITA?

In a house full of adults, you’d think common sense wouldn’t be in such short supply.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe she could get the pharmacy involved in some safeguarding measures.

In any case, the onus should be on the parents to protect their child.

She did more than her due diligence.

At the end of the day, a child’s safety is at stake.

Even ordering a lock wouldn’t fix the real issue at hand here: basic accountability.

This doesn’t sound like a situation that will last.

