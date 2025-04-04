Pet Owner’s Dander-Filled Clothes Constantly Made One Host Sick, But Their Friend Was Insulted When They Told Her To Keep Their Clothes Clean Or Stay Away

Allergies can turn even the most peaceful hangouts into a sneeze-filled nightmare.

When one friend repeatedly ignores the host’s allergy concerns, they finally lay down the law—either the clothes change, or the visits stop.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my friend to wear clean clothes when they come over? Whenever my friends and I hang out, I often host. I have a mild allergy to pet dander, and three of them own pets. One of my friends always comes over in clothes that are covered in fur and dander.

The host tries to make their boundaries clear, but the requests seem to fall on deaf ears.

I have asked them a few times before to wear something else that is clean and not covered in dander, like our other friends do, but they often brush off my request.

In fact, the pet owner often makes it out to be the host’s problem, not theirs.

They usually respond by asking me to just buy an antihistamine to solve the problem, which I feel is a bit inconsiderate. I don’t have a pet and rarely interact with animals at all. (Dogs, I will make an exception for.)

But during one visit, the host decides that enough is enough.

Today, I sat next to them and had to deal with sneezing, itchy eyes, and irritated skin. I was so frustrated and annoyed that I told them privately that unless they come over in clothes that are clean and fur-free, they are no longer welcome in my home. I want to know if this is unreasonable or a justified response. AITA?

It’s hard to keep a friendship healthy when one side ignores your needs.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user suggests multiple ways to potentially mitigate this conflict.

This redditor warns the host that their demands may be a little hard to come by for some pet owners.

This pet owner takes great lengths to avoid fur on their clothes, but they still struggle.

But this commenter seems to think the pet-owning friends aren’t doing their fair share to make the host comfortable.

Keeping dander off clothes may be difficult, but this friend should at least be willing to try. And if not, maybe it’s the end of that friendship.

At the end of the day, boundaries are about more than just comfort — they’re about respect.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.