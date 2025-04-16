April 16, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Pop Tarts Fan Opened A Box And Noticed Something Curious About The Amount Of Empty Space

by Ben Auxier

Seeing this video made me realize it’s been SO LONG since I had a Pop Tart.

I feel like I used to have these things all the time. I remember vividly, because getting the temperature exactly right was nearly impossible.

But now there’s another problem with the snack, as pointed out by TikTok user @alanahcole:

“I bought a box of Pop Tarts. Don’t ask me why.”

Is it ’cause you’re gonna eat them?

“‘Cause I’m gonna eat them.”

Oh ok, good, please continue.

“I just wanted to let Pop Tart know that there is enough room for 5 – 5 packages. So you just need to add one more here in this pack of 8.”

“There’s definitely enough room for another one.”

Why do we even NEED the extra wrappers?

2025 03 30 17 04 54 Pop Tarts Fan Opened A Box And Noticed Something Curious About The Amount Of Empty Space

Is it yet another instance of the infamous shrink-flation?

2025 03 30 17 05 10 Pop Tarts Fan Opened A Box And Noticed Something Curious About The Amount Of Empty Space

Is it just an economic thing?

2025 03 30 17 05 20 Pop Tarts Fan Opened A Box And Noticed Something Curious About The Amount Of Empty Space

Or is it a quality control feature?

2025 03 30 17 05 31 Pop Tarts Fan Opened A Box And Noticed Something Curious About The Amount Of Empty Space

YOU decide!

