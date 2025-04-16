Pop Tarts Fan Opened A Box And Noticed Something Curious About The Amount Of Empty Space

Seeing this video made me realize it’s been SO LONG since I had a Pop Tart.

I feel like I used to have these things all the time. I remember vividly, because getting the temperature exactly right was nearly impossible.

But now there’s another problem with the snack, as pointed out by TikTok user @alanahcole:

“I bought a box of Pop Tarts. Don’t ask me why.”

Is it ’cause you’re gonna eat them?

“‘Cause I’m gonna eat them.”

Oh ok, good, please continue.

“I just wanted to let Pop Tart know that there is enough room for 5 – 5 packages. So you just need to add one more here in this pack of 8.”

“There’s definitely enough room for another one.”

Why do we even NEED the extra wrappers?

Is it yet another instance of the infamous shrink-flation?

Is it just an economic thing?

Or is it a quality control feature?

YOU decide!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁