Problematic And “Mental” Neighbor Isn’t Liked By The Community, So Another Neighbor Didn’t Invite Her To The Community Party

There’s always that one person that nobody in the neighborhood likes.

This person is organizing a community party for the neighborhood.

One of their neighbors isn’t liked by most of the community, so they didn’t invite her to the party.

AITA for not inviting someone to the community block party since people don’t like her and when she asked why I told her because she is considered jerk by the neighbors I live in a little neighborhood with a lot of kids and grandmas. The community is pretty nice, except one person. A new woman moved in by the hill in the fall. She is right next to the park where people hang out.

This person’s neighbor is very particular about her property.

The problem is she is mental about her property. She has a very big area. And there is no line from the park to where her property is. If your ball goes over, she will come out and tell you to get off her property.

She soaked some kids waiting for the bus on her lawn.

The kids’ school bus stop is right there. There are like 40 kids who get on the bus in the morning. They all don’t fit on the sidewalk, and will stand in the grass. She put the sprinklers on, and soaked all the kids before school. They were not even messing things up.

She yelled at some kids playing who went over the line.

In the winter, she yelled at a group of kids because they were having a snowball fight and they went over the line. It has happened so many times, and it has happened when people were still technically in the park.

No one likes her.

I wish she would just put up a fence since it would actually show where her property begins. So basically, no one in the neighborhood is fond of her. The kids don’t like her, the parents don’t, and even the old ladies find her to be destroying the peace.

The neighbors don’t want to invite her to the party.

We are supposed to have a block party in about two weeks, and I am organizing it. This year, I got a petition to not include her. I also moved it, so it would be on the other side of the park so no one would be anywhere near her property.

She confronted them because she didn’t get an invite.

I sent out invites to all the homes besides hers. She came up to me and asked why she didn’t get an invite. I told her because the neighborhood finds her to be a jerk. She called me a jerk, and I am morally conflicted. This comes out of the neighbour’s pockets, no HOA or city funding.

The jerk is the one who is annoying the entire neighborhood, not the person hosting a neighborhood party.

That’s what happens when you’re a jerk to the entire neighborhood.

