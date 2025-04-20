April 20, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘Real ones remember. Do y’all remember?’ – Woman Thought There Was Was Something Different About The Totino’s Pizza She Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

Has Totino’s changed, or have we…?

That’s the big question in this TikTok video from a woman named Kaylin.

She took to the social media platform because she thinks something big has changed with Totino’s Party Pizzas.

Kaylin said, “Didn’t these Totino’s Pizzas used to be circles? They used to be circles.”

The bag she held showed that the frozen pizzas are now in a square shape and she said, “I tried to tell my husband that. He’s like, ‘No, they were always rectangular square.'”

Kaylin wasn’t buying it and she said, “Real ones remember. Do y’all remember?”

Hmmm…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual wasn’t buying it.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Maybe she isn’t remembering things correctly…

