Restaurant Patron Assumed That She Was An Employee, So She Let Her Know That She Wasn’t
Dressing quickly and comfortably feels great, especially when you have a job that doesn’t really have a dress code.
But, sometimes people read things into it for some reason, like possibly confusing you for an employee even when you’re not in the same uniform employees wear.
This story is the perfect example.
Check out what happened.
Do I look like?I’m in between jobs right now, so I’ve been door-dashing heavily since the bills do not care if you lost your job,I was dashing out of Cracker Barrel in black leggings and a black sweater with a pumpkin on it that says “let’s get smashed”, keys in hand, and my sunglasses on.
I always put the food in my bag in my car so I don’t have to pee with it in the restaurants and hold the area up.
As I’m walking to my car, some girl approaches me and points at the food “Is that for Ashley?”
And I say “what?”
She says, “Is that for Ashley?”
And I was like “No?”
This person was a piece of work.
And she was like, “Oh, well I’ve been waiting here for my curbside order and no one has been out yet. Where is my order?”
DO I LOOK LIKE I WORK AT CRACKER BARREL WHERE THEY WEAR BROWN APRONS? I am wearing a shirt on word play about getting hammered. Leave me alone.
I told her that I couldn’t help her and I don’t work there and then she looked annoyed with me? Like okay? Go inside or something?
Here is what folks are saying.
Yep. It’s not about doing what’s most convenient. It’s about being a diva.
They can. They just won’t. It’s beneath them.
LOL no because then she’s going to harass the staff.
Because adulting is hard! And they’re lazy and entitled.
I bet she’s a total peach to live with.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.