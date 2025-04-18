Roommate Used Part Of A Shared Refrigerator For Her Things, But Her Roomie Wasn’t Happy About Giving Up Any Space

I know that roommates like to bicker about this and that, but this is a bit extreme…

AITA for using shared fridge space after my roommate refused to compromise? “I live in a dorm and share a fridge with one other person. It has four shelves and a veggie box. We never talked about it but we just split it so we each get two shelves, and she uses the veggie box. I didn’t have any problem with that before so the topic of how to share the veggie box never came up. Her shelves are almost empty most of the time — like, one shelf has an egg carton and a Tupperware, and the other has a plate and a few small jars. But the veggie box is always packed.

Lately, I’ve been buying more veggies, and I didn’t want to stack them too much because things like tomatoes and mushrooms get crushed. Plus, I often eat my veggies after the expiry date (I know, not ideal), so I try to give them space to stay fresh. The first day, I asked if I could share the veggie box. She said no. So I asked if I could use her almost-empty shelf instead, and she said okay, but warned she’d move my stuff if she needed the space. I agreed, and put few stuff one day but the next day, she moved those to my shelf. I talked to her again and explained I was struggling for space, but she insisted I should just stack more or keep fewer things in the fridge. As she had empty space on her shelf, I asked if moving some stuff from the veggie box to her shelf would make room for mine. But she said the fridge door wouldn’t close if there was more stuff, which I know isn’t true because I’ve had things on the top shelf and the door racks, and it closes just fine. The freezer has three shelves and is usually almost empty. I’d been using two boxes — one for fish, one for peas — just because no one else was using them. But today, without saying anything, she put all my stuff into one box. I won’t lie, that really irritated me.

I ended up putting a few of my stuff (butter and cheese, not veggies) in the box and texting her, saying I had no space and placed some things there, but made sure not to mix them with hers. I even offered to swap shelves if that made things easier. She came then, visibly annoyed, saying I shouldn’t have done that and should’ve talked to her first — even though I already had, twice. She also said I shouldn’t have touched her stuff, even though I only slid her things to the side to make room. I apologized, but for some reason (probably because I don’t like confrontations), I didn’t mention that she first moved my freezer stuff without asking. She emptied a shelf and told me I could use it. I said I didn’t need the whole thing, but she just walked out. I just took half and kept the rest neat and empty. I also texted her another apology, saying I should’ve talked to her again before moving anything. Now she avoids me completely. She even leaves the kitchen when I walk in. I understand she did not want to share a shelf, but I honestly don’t know what else I could’ve done. I know I could stack more, but with empty shelves sitting there, it felt unnecessary — especially since I eat veggies past their date quite often and want to keep them fresh. I just want to know if I am in the wrong here?”

