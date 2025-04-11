Roommates Refuse To Clean Up After Themselves And Don’t Pay The Bills On Time, But They Have A Fight On Their Hands When Asking Them To Move Out

Living with roommates can be a great way to save money on rent, but it doesn’t really help if they don’t contribute to the bills and leave you covering for them all the time.

It’s even worse if they’re messy and refuse to clean up after themselves.

That’s what’s happening in today’s story, and the responsible roommates want to kick out the irresponsible roommates.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for wanting them out and refusing to keep enabling them? I (21F) and my girlfriend are both full-time college students working 4 to 6 days a week to support ourselves. When we first moved in together over the summer, our roommate (20F) had a job but was fired after calling out of every single shift. Instead of taking responsibility and finding another job, she let her boyfriend (22M) take on the financial burden for both of them. When he couldn’t afford to support them both, she turned to my girlfriend for money something that has been happening for the past six months.

It gets worse.

Meanwhile, my girlfriend’s seizures returned after we moved in, meaning she couldn’t drive. 20F, who didn’t have a car of her own, immediately started using my girlfriend’s car to get around. On top of that, neither of them contribute to the apartment. I was the only one doing any chores while dishes, trash, and filth piled up.

A chore chart didn’t help.

We even made a chore chart, but they still refused to help. (My girlfriend would help of course) 22M cut back to working only two days a week, while 20F works once a week or not at all. 20F and 22M also has just one in-person class, which they rarely attend, so they’re both home most of the time. Despite that, they still expect my girlfriend and me, who are barely home due to school and work, to clean up after them.

OP and his girlfriend are both fed up with the roommates.

I’ve asked them multiple times to at least clean up after themselves, but they ignore it. 20F constantly makes excuses for why she can’t do the simplest things. For example, she refuses to do the dishes, claiming it triggers her trauma. A couple of weeks ago, my girlfriend finally put her foot down and told 20F she needed to start paying her own bills instead of relying on others.

The roommates aren’t changing their ways at all.

Instead of acting like an adult, 20F threw a fit and claimed she was going to be homeless soon anyway. Meanwhile, 22M has stopped paying his portion of the bills or pays them late our PG&E bill is already almost a week overdue because neither of them have the money to cover their share. Since that conversation, 20F has been targeting my girlfriend and me telling us what we need to clean (even though she does nothing), being passive-aggressive over text and in person, and even telling us to give up on our majors.

This is good news, but also says a lot about the female roommate.

But here’s the kicker: As of today, my girlfriend is officially has no seizure activity! This means she can finally start driving again which also means 20F no longer has access to her car. The second 20F realized she wouldn’t be able to use the car anymore, she got upset. Not because she was happy for my girlfriend’s health improving, but because it meant she had lost her free transportation. That alone speaks volumes.

They’re so over this.

At this point, we’re done being used. We’re going to have a serious talk with 20F and 22M: they either figure out a way to pay my girlfriend back, start contributing, and clean up after themselves, or they need to pack their things and leave. We already know they’ll refuse to take responsibility, so we may have no choice but to move out ourselves.

I’d already be looking for another place to live. These roommates are bad news.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person recommends looking for another place to live.

They should’ve kicked out the moochers a long time ago.

This is funny!

Here’s another vote for kicking out the moochers.

The moochers will never change.

They have been enabling these moochers for way too long!

It’s way past time to go.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.