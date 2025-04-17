Rude Neighbor Left A Note On Their Car Telling Them Not To Park In Front Of Their House, So Now They’re Going To Park There All The Time

Some people out there are absolutely PSYCHOTIC about who parks in front of their house…even when they’re not using those parking spaces themselves.

It’s bizarre!

But you see it time and time again…

Why they feel this way is anyone’s guess, but the bigger question is what do you do about it if one of your neighbors behaves like this?

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit. We think you’ll get a kick out of it!

Now I’m just going to park there ALL the time. “About a month ago, I moved into a residential neighborhood and it’s important to note a few things as you read my story: My house does not have a driveway or garage, so I have to rely on street parking. This is not a gated/HOA governed area and there are no signs/restrictions/permits whatsoever for street parking. This area is not walking distance to anything but other homes, so anyone parking on the street is either a resident of the area or visitor of a resident (no random people are trying to find short term parking).

There’s always one…

It’s a quiet neighborhood, so I can usually find street parking in front of or close to my house. However, there is one neighbor that lives 4 houses down that feels that they own the PUBLIC sidewalk in front of their property and puts down cones to block off space that would fit about 3 cars. I refuse to give them the benefit of the doubt that they do this to save spots for themselves because I take my dog on frequent walks and I never have seen them use these spots to park. Additionally, they have a long driveway that never has any cars in it and a detached garage, so they already have ample parking for their personal vehicles that I’ve never seen. On that note, I have literally never even seen these neighbors. Other than occasionally seeing lights coming from their backyard during night time walks, I would probably assume there was no one living there. Shades are always closed in the front windows and never see any inside lights on from the front.

This looks like a good spot!

One day, I drove home and there was no parking available except in front of their house. It was late and I didn’t want to park a block away just because of this entitled house, so I simply moved a couple of their cones to the sidewalk and parked my car. The next morning, I saw that they had moved the cones back to the street behind my car which I had to move again to get my car out. They definitely noticed and acted upon my LEGAL street parking, but just shrugged it off. A week or so later, I couldn’t find parking, so the same exact situation happened. Moved the cones and parked. The next day, I simply moved the cones they placed behind my car and went about my day. Yesterday, I had the situation happen yet again (note that this is only the 3rd time in a month that I’ve moved the cones to park there). I take my dog on a walk this morning and I see a note on my windshield.

What’s this?

It’s not even a handwritten note and printed on a paper: THIS PLATE NUMBER HAS BEEN TURNED IN TO PARKING ENFORCEMENT. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO PARK IN FRONT OF YOUR OWN RESIDENCE FOR THE CONSIDERATION OF YOUR NEIGHBORS. This note makes me mad. First of all, if you believe in consideration of your neighbors, then you shouldn’t be blocking access to public parking spots where your neighbors can park. Secondly, now you’re threatening me for parking legally? You want to start this fight? I will make you pay.

Time for revenge.

First revenge: I called parking enforcement myself and explained the situation and the lady laughed and said that my neighbors had no authority to do give me a notice like that (as I assumed). They also gave me a number to a Bureau of Street Services investigator who can come to take a look and then issue them a citation (lucky for them that they are currently closed for the week as it’s Friday afternoon, but will be calling again Monday morning).

How about we move our cars, honey?

Second revenge: I live with my girlfriend who has her car parked in front of our house. I moved her car in front of the house with the cones to now make it two cars they didn’t want there. Added bonus is that she has a Tesla, so there will be cameras in case they try to do anything to either of our cars.

He’s not done yet.

Potential 3rd revenge: If the citation situation doesn’t happen or work out for whatever reason, I’m considering purchasing the ugliest/oldest/cheapest vehicle I can find and register it as a planned non-operational vehicle with the DMV and then keep it forever parked in front of their house. All things considered, I see no apparent reason why they wouldn’t want to have anyone park in front of their house other than simple aesthetics. They don’t use the spots to park their own vehicles and we would never have random people wanting to park there on a regular basis.”

It’s so weird how some people get annoyed about anyone but themselves parking in front of their house.

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This reader offered some advice.

Another person was impressed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this reader is curious about something…

Nobody owns a public street. That’s a fact!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.