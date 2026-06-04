A Person Got Kicked Out of Their Apartment After a “Crazy” Neighbor Kept Making Complaints, Even When They Say They Did Nothing Wrong

I can understand getting the boot from an apartment if you actually did something wrong and broke the rules, but this…

This is wild!

And it goes to show you that it only takes one person to open their mouth and seriously disrupt someone else’s life.

Life isn’t fair, folks, and this story proves it.

Check out what this person had to say about how and why their crazy neighbor got them kicked out of their apartment.

This is gonna make your blood boil!

It finally happened. She got us kicked out. “I’ve posted here before about my very angry downstairs neighbor who has been banging on our floor, putting in false noise complaints and harassing us generally since she moved in. We were served with a 21/30 33 days ago. When we were served we met with the property manager to discuss the cure and ask what evidence she has to impose the 21/30 on us. The property manager said she could not share the evidence nor dates and times of the noise complaints but that it was likely our cat was the culprit. We had to re-home him, temporarily, until the end of our lease. The noise complaints stopped, or so we were told.

This sounds like a total nightmare…yikes!

At the 33 day mark we were issued a 30 day notice to vacate due to another noise complaint. I demanded to know the date and time of the noise complaint that resulted in this order and was FINALLY given that time slot. I handed over video footage for the offending time which showed me in my living room watching a movie on my couch before going to bed. This video footage didn’t show any “stomping and loud banging” as was claimed in the complaint.

Talk about getting screwed over…

It didn’t change anything. The property manager told us she didn’t want to be involved anymore and would appreciate our cooperation in the lease termination. I feel helpless and like I’m having my home stripped from me. I came to search this subreddit for any ideas on how to proceed and the general consensus that Ive seen is it’s just best to move, which we plan to. I have never in my life dealt with this. I guess it’s more of a rant but honestly what would you / have you done? We are looking for a rental house now. We’re a little gun shy on apartments now.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who learned the hard way not to try to keep a security deposit he should have paid.

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Like I said, life isn’t fair…

What a bunch of baloney!

We hope these folks land on their feet soon and can put this mess behind them.

This situation sounds totally unfair…