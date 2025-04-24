Selfish Wife Wants Her Husband To Be With Her At All Times, Even Though His Father Has Late Stage Cancer. Now She’s Unsure If She’s Asking Too Much.

Sometimes life can take the most unexpected turns, and navigating through such times may get tricky.

This woman’s father in law is dying from cancer, and she finds herself picking up most of the parenting slack because her husband is already grieving.

Now, she’s not sure how to handle things.

Check out the whole story.

AITA for not being more supportive while my FIL is about to die? My FIL was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer back in September. We knew he had less than a year. Since then, my husband has spent every single night FaceTiming his dad while I’d chase after our toddler by myself for most of the evening.

They’ve been extremely caught up with his dad…

Our weekends were spent at his parents’ house (they live 2 hours away across the border in Canada). So we’ve essentially spent 0 time alone together for 6 months, and most evenings I feel like a single mother. Throughout this time, his father is just slowing decaying. He needs way more attention and care than my toddler.

She feels lonely with them.

So, when we visit, I am alone with my child again while my husband, his mother, and his sisters are all tending to his father. Before his father got sick, we were talking about trying for baby #2. I wanted to wait until his father passed, because selfishly I was thinking of what a difficult time it would be to be pregnant while chasing after a toddler alone, my husband grieving, the whole family grieving, etc.

She wants him to get back to normal!

My reasoning to my husband was I didn’t want him to feel torn between two families, and when I’m pregnant, I will need him with us, but right now his father needs him. He insisted everything would be fine, and finally I caved and got pregnant in January. All that said, his father has decided to end his life this coming Monday. My husband is not handling it well, and is already grieving a loss that hasn’t happened yet. He does not handle loss well.

UH OH!

Yesterday and today he has asked me to leave work early to go pickup our daughter so he can go home and drown in his sorrows. This weekend and all of next week, I fully anticipate doing everything on my own and leaving him be, because I can’t tell someone how to grieve. My problem right now, and where I might be an AH, is I’m arguing with him for grieving “in advance” before it has even happened yet, and he swore to me months ago (when I didn’t want to get pregnant yet) that I wouldn’t be left to pickup the pieces.

Now he’s telling me I’m not being understanding or sympathetic when he’s about to lose his father. So, AITA?

GEEZ! That sounds rough!

She shouldn’t have given in. It would’ve been wiser to wait to have child #2 until after her husband is done grieving.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks she is wrong for not allowing her husband to grieve.

This user also believes she needs to understand where the husband is coming from and how difficult it must be for him!

Exactly! This user thinks it is her fault she got pregnant.

This user suggests therapy for the husband after his dad passes.

This user suggests that she hold it in for a few weeks until everything settles down.

Someone’s being a little selfish here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.