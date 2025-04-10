Server Barely Waited On This Restaurant Customer, So They Decided Not To Give Him A Tip

Is tipping out of control these days?

I think the short answer is YES.

Of course, there are exceptions, but the person who wrote this story asked the fine folks on Reddit if she was wrong for denying a server a tip.

Get all the details below…

AITA for not tipping because my waiter didn’t “wait” on me? “I went to a sit-down restaurant last night, and my waiter (let’s call him Brad) took my order… and then disappeared.

Didn’t check in, didn’t refill my drink, didn’t even bring my food—some random food runner did. Then, when the check came, Brad magically reappeared, circled the “suggested tip,” and gave me a big smile like we’d been through something together.

Sorry, dude!

My guy, what am I tipping for? You didn’t wait on me—you just took my order and vanished like a part-time magician.

So, I left no tip. Now my friends are calling me a jerk because “that’s just how restaurants work.” AITA?”

Sounds like Brad should go into magic since he’s so good at disappearing!

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

Sorry dude…no tip for you!

