She Considered Herself To Be Part Of Her Boyfriend’s Family After Only Dating Him For Six Months, But Not Everyone Agrees

Today, we’ve got a story of some folks who should maybe just go to Olive Garden.

I’ve heard that when you’re there, you’re family.

How long do you have to date someone to be considered part of their family? Over or under on six months?

That’s the question that’s causing a lot of drama in today’s story.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for telling my brother’s girlfriend that she’s not part of the family yet?

I (24F) have a younger brother, Jake (22M), who has been dating his girlfriend, Maya (21F), for about six months. I have no issue with Maya—we get along fine, and she seems like a nice person. But recently, she’s been acting like she’s already part of the family, and it’s starting to get under my skin.

She settled in pretty quickly.

It started small—she’d call my mom “Mom” (which my mom found weird but didn’t correct), she’d refer to our family group chat as “our chat,” and she’d sign cards with “love, Maya & Jake” as if they were a married couple. I found it a little much, but I let it go… until last weekend.

Then things got, well, trippy.

My family was planning a small getaway—just me, my parents, and my brother. We do this every year, and it’s always been a just-us tradition. When we were talking about it, Maya casually mentioned how excited she was for the trip. I was confused and asked, “Wait… you’re coming?”

It’s about to get awkward!

She looked surprised and said, “Yeah, Jake said it’s a family trip, and I’m family now.” I kind of laughed awkwardly and said, “No offense, but you’re not family yet.” She looked stunned and just said, “Oh.” The conversation got really awkward, and I could tell she was upset.

The brother was pretty mad.

Later, Jake went off on me, saying I was rude and made her feel unwelcome. I told him that I don’t hate her, but six months isn’t enough to be calling my mom Mom or inserting herself into family-only traditions.

The parents had mixed feelings.

Now my parents are annoyed at both of us—my dad thinks I should have been nicer, but my mom secretly admitted she finds it weird too. Jake is still [angry], and Maya has been distant ever since. AITAH for telling her she’s not family yet?

Had Jake invited her to go on the family trip? That’s what I’d like to know.

Let’s see what the comments say on Reddit:

His timing wasn’t the best.

A lot of people found the mom thing weird.

Maybe she’s seeking something she needs?

Nobody like a self-inviter:

Not everyone was on board, though:

Guess maybe we’re not all in the family.

