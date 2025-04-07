She Found Out She Wasn’t Invited To The Hospital When Her Sister Had A Baby, But She Couldn’t Do Anything But Hang Up The Phone On The Announcement

Yes, every family dynamic is different, but I think we can all admit that common courtesy should be part of the equation no matter what’s going on, right?

You’d think so…but you know how people can be…

Terrible to each other!

Read this woman’s story and see if you think she acted too harshly when she pushed back against her family.

AITA for hanging up on my family when my sister just had her baby? “I (34,f) have 2 sisters who I’ll call Sally (31,f) and Bea (28,f). I am close to both – or thought I was… Bea got married a few years ago and had been having fertility issues. She and her husband finally conceived through IVF and I was ecstatic for her when I found out she was pregnant.

That’s not cool…

There have been a few times over the years where I’ve felt purposely left out of things. I was the only one who never got an invitation to Bea’s graduation (she thought I wouldn’t want to go), when our grandfather passed away they had a big family get together a few days later. (I was the only one not invited – they didn’t think I’d want to go…again). When Bea had her baby shower she organized it on a day where she knew I wouldn’t be able to attend. Although upset at missing out, I dropped off at my parents a beautiful hamper full of things I’d been buying for the baby and Bea. I included a hand made blanket that one of my aunts (recently passed) hand knitted for my little boy when she found out I was pregnant 6 years ago.

Sure, no problem…

Throughout her pregnancy Bea has said that the day she had the baby she only wanted our parents and her husband’s parents to visit the hospital. Then they wanted the first 24hrs at home by themselves with no visitors as they have a dog and wanted him to get used to baby first- totally understandable and fine by me. Bea has had multiple medical complications throughout her pregnancy which has meant she had to have an early C- Section. I spoke to Bea the day before and told her my day was clear (at work but not a lot on) and that if she needed me she knew where I was and that I couldn’t wait to hear from her (we didn’t know the gender or anything so very excited). On the day, I get a call around 1pm from Bea in which she and my dad introduced me to my beautiful nephew. I was delighted. Bea then handed the phone to my mum as a nurse came in.

Uh oh…

My mum then informed me that Sally was there…. My joy turned into devastation. I asked my mum why I hadn’t been invited to the hospital too. She said because I was working that they hadn’t thought I’d be able to go. I told her that was an issue for me to deal with and that if I’d asked, my manager would have let me leave to enjoy the moment with my family, but instead they were all there enjoying that beautiful moment without me…again. I hung up in tears from my mum.

She’s done with them.

I’ve removed myself from the family group chat. I spoke to my manager at work who said she would have definitely let me leave for the afternoon and was shocked my family have done that. I messaged my mum afterwards and told her how upset I was and her response was “I’m sorry you feel that way.” My manager said she’s gaslighting me and said my feelings are absolutely valid But was I overreacting? AITA for hanging up on my family?”

Wow, talk about getting the cold shoulder…

What a confusing situation.

