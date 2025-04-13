She Ordered a “Scrub Daddy” From Costco, And Then An Entire Family Arrived
We could all use a little help cleaning up around the house, but a whole weird family to do it might be overkill.
Look at this video from TikTok user @keyosha333:
“Oh, my God,” she says, standing in the kitchen.
“I order Scrub Daddy from Costco, and I see the package and I recognize that, so I don’t read it any further, I just hit order.”
“Tell me why the whole family showed up here, like it was an A&W order. Grandpa, Daddy, son, dog.”
“Grandma, Mommy, sister, cat.”
“What is this, the scrub family? What is going on?”
@keyosha333
And are they gonna pay rent?! In the scrub we all Fam 🤷🏾♀️
A new meme was born.
Introduce us to your guests!
The gender politics are odd.
I need one right meow.
This was probably everybody’s favorite part:
I like how the packaging arrangements also suggest that dogs are boys and cats are girls.
Which is true.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.