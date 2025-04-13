She Ordered a “Scrub Daddy” From Costco, And Then An Entire Family Arrived

We could all use a little help cleaning up around the house, but a whole weird family to do it might be overkill.

Look at this video from TikTok user @keyosha333:

“Oh, my God,” she says, standing in the kitchen.

“I order Scrub Daddy from Costco, and I see the package and I recognize that, so I don’t read it any further, I just hit order.”

“Tell me why the whole family showed up here, like it was an A&W order. Grandpa, Daddy, son, dog.”

“Grandma, Mommy, sister, cat.”

“What is this, the scrub family? What is going on?”

@keyosha333 And are they gonna pay rent?! In the scrub we all Fam 🤷🏾‍♀️ ♬ C0D3 by Keyosha – Keyosha³³³🇨🇦

A new meme was born.

Introduce us to your guests!

The gender politics are odd.

I need one right meow.

This was probably everybody’s favorite part:

I like how the packaging arrangements also suggest that dogs are boys and cats are girls.

Which is true.

