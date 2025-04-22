She Saw Her Dad’s Tinder Profile While They Were On A Family Vacation. Only Problem? He’s Been Married For 20 Years.
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sure put a damper on the family vacation, didn’t it?
A woman named Charlee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what went down after she came across something completely unexpected while she was on a family vacation.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Guys, I just found my dad’s Tinder account on family vacation. He’s been married to my mom for 20 years.”
She then showed viewers a screenshot of a man on her phone who she said is her dad.
Ouch…
Check out the video.
Charlee posted a follow-up video and it was clear that her parents weren’t getting along after this came to light…
Charlee posted a third video and it showed her dad putting his luggage into a car and leaving.
Now let’s see how viewers reacted.
It doesn’t look like this is gonna end well…
