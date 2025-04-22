She Saw Her Dad’s Tinder Profile While They Were On A Family Vacation. Only Problem? He’s Been Married For 20 Years.

Well, this sure put a damper on the family vacation, didn’t it?

A woman named Charlee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what went down after she came across something completely unexpected while she was on a family vacation.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Guys, I just found my dad’s Tinder account on family vacation. He’s been married to my mom for 20 years.”

She then showed viewers a screenshot of a man on her phone who she said is her dad.

Ouch…

Check out the video.

Charlee posted a follow-up video and it was clear that her parents weren’t getting along after this came to light…

Charlee posted a third video and it showed her dad putting his luggage into a car and leaving.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

It doesn’t look like this is gonna end well…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.