She Saw Her Dad’s Tinder Profile While They Were On A Family Vacation. Only Problem? He’s Been Married For 20 Years.

Well, this sure put a damper on the family vacation, didn’t it?

A woman named Charlee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what went down after she came across something completely unexpected while she was on a family vacation.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Guys, I just found my dad’s Tinder account on family vacation. He’s been married to my mom for 20 years.”

She then showed viewers a screenshot of a man on her phone who she said is her dad.

Ouch…

Check out the video.

Charlee posted a follow-up video and it was clear that her parents weren’t getting along after this came to light…

Charlee posted a third video and it showed her dad putting his luggage into a car and leaving.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.59.04 PM She Saw Her Dads Tinder Profile While They Were On A Family Vacation. Only Problem? Hes Been Married For 20 Years.

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.59.39 PM She Saw Her Dads Tinder Profile While They Were On A Family Vacation. Only Problem? Hes Been Married For 20 Years.

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.59.52 PM She Saw Her Dads Tinder Profile While They Were On A Family Vacation. Only Problem? Hes Been Married For 20 Years.

It doesn’t look like this is gonna end well…

