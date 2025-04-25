She Thought She Had Been Cleaning Correctly Her Whole Life, But Then She Actually Read The Fine Print. – ‘Spray until thoroughly wet, let stand for 10 minutes.’

How many of the things you use on a daily basis would you say you’ve actually read the instructions for?

Estimating for myself, it’s embarrassingly low. Like maybe 10%.

And when you skip that, you might miss stuff, like in this video from TikTok user @grace.homer:

“This just ruined my entire day so I’m gonna let it ruin your day too,” she begins.

“Growing up I used disinfectant wipes to clean my bathroom, because that’s what my mom taught me to do. And then now into adulthood, I’ve been using the same wipes to disinfect every part of my apartment, whether that be doorknobs, light switches, countertops, phone, AirPods, you name it, I’m disinfecting it with this. Recently, I became more inclined to be eco friendly or save more money, constantly looking for ways to save more money, and so I was looking at this in my closet, and I’m thinking ‘okay, this is the same thing, kills the germs, whatever, you’re just going to have to use either paper towels or a clean microfiber cloth.'”

“So I’m looking at the small print, and then it says to ‘generally clean spray the soiled area, then wipe dry, no rinsing necessary. To disinfect, spray until thoroughly wet, let stand for 10 minutes.'”

“And then for Clorox wipes, it’s ‘to clean and remove allergens, wipe surface clean, let air dry. To disinfect, wipe surface. Use enough wipes for treated surface to remain visibly wet for 4 minutes, let surface dry.'”

Of course, it’s not all or nothing.

And these things do apparently work.

Plus, clean is good, but unless you’re very immunocompromised, there’s no need to live in a sterile environment.

Gotta do the reading.



I should probably clean my bathroom.

Or just set it on fire at this point.

