Miss Vicky’s Potato Chip Customer Called The Special Number On The Back Of The Chip Bag, And It Was Actually Adorable

You ever see those “how’s my driving?” bumper stickers?

Every time I do, I pity the person who has to answer those calls.

Because there’s no way anybody is calling to compliment the driver, right?

Then again, maybe I’m wrong, if this video from TikTok user @carmennmejia is anything to go by:

“I’ve always been curious about this little number on the back of Miss Vickie’s jalapeno chip bags,” she says while enjoying the snack.

“It says, ‘love our chips? Give us a call.’ And I do love their chips, and I will be giving them a call. Hopefully they give me a bag of free chips. Probably not, though.”

“Welcome to Miss Vicky’s Consumer Relations,” answers a robotic voice, “all calls will be recorded.”

Later, a human answers.

“Thank you for contacting Customer Relations, my name is Sam, how may I assist you today?”

“Hey, Sam, my name is Carmen.”

“Hi, how’s it going? How can I help?”

“I’m doing well. I’m just calling because, um, I was eating some of these Miss Vickie’s jalapeno flavored chips and I noticed that there was a phone number on the back, and I just wanted to call and say that I love these chips.

“Okay, no problem. We do appreciate you for taking the time to call in today. Let’s see here. And, um, what flavor again of Miss Vickie’s were those?”

“The jalapeno.”

“Jalapeno. Awesome. Let’s see here. And what’s your favorite part about the jalapeno chips?”

“I just love the flavor and the crunch.”

“Okay, awesome, awesome.”

“Alright, so I’ll definitely send this positive feedback over to our quality team,” says Sam, “and let them know how great of a job they’re doing.”

“Alright, thank you.”

“Yeah, no problem at all. You have a great rest of your day.”

“Wait, quick question. Um, do you get calls like that often?”

“Oh, yes, we do. Positive feedback from Miss Vickie’s? Yes, indeed.”

“Okay, good to know.”

“Alright, well, thank you.”

“You’re welcome.”

“Have a great day.”

“Alright, you too.”

“Bye.”

“Not even a discount smh” reads the caption.

@carmennmejia if you’ve ever wondered about the phone number on the back of miss vickie’s chip bags, wonder no further ♬ original sound – carmen mejia

What were we seeing, exactly?

Gotta write that down…

Gotta go digital to get the good stuff, I guess.

This needs to go all the way to the top.

Some of us are far too anxious for this.



Now I need a snack.

But that’s par for the course.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.