She Was Furious He Wouldn’t Salute, So She Took It To His Superior And They All Saluted Stickers Instead

A lot of people start to feel entitled once they marry someone important.

Sometimes it works like a charm.

Other times it leads to other things, like this outrageous story.

Check out why the wife in this story may eat her words in the future.

Civilian dependent wife demands salute because of her husbands rank

There are a handful of rules to saluting in the American military. The when, why, and how is drilled into you from boot camp until the day you leave. Even the order in which the salutes are rendered have meaning. When it comes to vehicles there are helpful insignia and stickers to indicate if its an officer such as a colored sticker located on the front windshield.

Seems easy to accept. For some people…

My base was small enough where it was everyone’s job at some point to do sentry duty at the front gate which had housing for military families. Sentry duty was pretty basic, you’d stop every vehicle, check ID’s and then wave them through. If they were an officer you’d see it coming with those colored stickers and after verifying the identify of the officer, you’d salute and send them on their way. One day while on duty I approached a vehicle with an officer’s sticker and there was only the officer’s wife driving in the vehicle. I returned her ID, wished her a nice day and waved her through. Pausing with a stern look, “Where’s my salute Petty Officer CitizenAlpha.” Karen here was wife to a higher ranking officer and has clearly has fallen under the impression people are saluting her somewhere along the way. Some of the junior enlisted might’ve even been saluting her as they’re pretty easy to bully and more prone to mess up. I politely replied, “Ma’am salutes are only rendered to commissioned officers.” Angrily pointing her chubby little fingers at the front of her windshield towards her husband’s officer sticker, “I have a sticker and you need to salute the sticker.” Curtly I continued, “I’m afraid that sticker is not an officer either.” Frustrated she pulled through and left my post. My cover guy (the guy keeping me safe with a big gun) and I watched her drive down the street and pull right into the administrative building with the top brass and huffed into the building as quickly as her soft body would take her. We exchange a look between us with wry smiles knowing exactly where this is probably going.

Then they followed orders. Hilariously.

Later that day we get a new official base-wide mandate. From here forward all enlisted will salute vehicle stickers of officers regardless of who’s in the vehicle. Roger that. When you salute an officer as enlisted, you do it first, and you hold that salute until you are saluted in return and they lower theirs. Only then do you lower your salute. It signals that you’re saluting them, and they’re replying. Additionally when saluting a group of officers, you generally direct your salute and greeting to the highest ranking individual. As far as I know this stupid sticker salute order has no accommodation for how a 2004 Toyota Camry fits into the officers pecking order. Additionally if the car is unoccupied, its not like that sticker is removed. After that order came through we all began saluting stickers. Personally I’d direct my salute to the sticker. I would also prioritize sticker salutes over officers. Let me tell you, walking through parking lots was a blast as I saluted empty cars on my way to where ever. More and more people saw me doing it, and more and more people started doing it. Not long after the order was publicly rescinded, which hilariously had the balancing affect of never rendering a salute to anyone but a clearly known officer, cementing Karen never getting her unearned salutes.

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m sure he’ll understand.

It didn’t surprise me either.

Right? It makes zero sense.

I’m sure he’s mortified.

Indeed. This was pure ego.

Imagine their conversation at dinner.

This woman is something else.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.