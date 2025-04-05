She Was Looking For Her Dream Home, But Didn’t Want Her Brother To Be Her Real Estate Agent

If you were looking for your dream home, would you want to hire an experienced real estate agent you trusted or a new real estate agent with no experience?

Seems like an easy choice, right?

In today’s story, it’s a bit more complicated because the inexperienced real estate agent is a family member.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for not using my brother as our Real estate agent? AITA for not including my brother? My husband and I just purchased our dream home for $1.2M and sold our old house for $800K. We both work very hard and are very comfortable financially. We have 3 kids.

It took them a long time to find their dream home.

My husband’s stepfather past away and left us a good chunk of money, so we decided to search for our dream home. I went online and found a local agent. We have used the same agent for the last 3 years with no luck (until now). After being outbid and/or not wanting to settle, we finally found what we were looking for and got the house.

Her brother wanted to help.

My brother is a new real estate agent and has zero experience. He’s never sold a home. During our house hunting (about 2 years into the now 3 year hunt), he asked if he could get involved. He said his friend is a well known agent with a lot of experience and that she would handle everything and beat any commission our realtor was offering, while training him for free at the same time.

She didn’t want to switch agents.

I told him that we were happy with our agent and we weren’t interested. A few weeks later my husband had dinner with my brother and our mother (I was busy and could not attend). He gave my husband his realtors business card and said basically the same things to him that he told me. We never reached out to his agent or let him join in on our home search. It’s our money and our life. We didn’t feel obligated to help him.

Her brother was really upset that they didn’t let him be their real estate agent.

After we moved into the new house, he sent my husband a mile long email explaining how hurt he was by our decision to exclude him from the process. He even brought up ancient history from our childhood (which I won’t get into). He said he feels uncomfortable around us now and would prefer that we exclude him from our lives.

They had multiple good reasons for staying with their original agent.

My husband responded to his email with multiple reasons why we never reached out to him. 1. We forgot he was in real estate. 2. We have no relationship built-up with his friend/agent. 3. We would hate to have to sue a family member. 4. It would be against our ethical moral values to switch agents.

She’s really mad at her brother’s reaction.

It made me mad that he wrote an email to my husband. I refused to respond to his email. I feel he is delusional and a lunatic. If he doesn’t want to visit with us and play with the kids anymore that’s fine with us.

She does feel bad for her brother though.

He’s struggling financially so I do feel bad for him but this isn’t on ME. He’s renting a room at our mom’s townhouse and doesn’t seem to have much going for him (which is his own fault). He’s never asked us for money and we’ve never offered any. I wish him success but I don’t know why he thinks his ‘big break’ into the real estate world HAD to come from us? AITA?

I can see both sides of this, but considering they were already working with an agent they liked before her brother got his real estate license, it completely makes sense that she’d stick with her original agent.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

What’s done is done.

This woman doesn’t not sound very nice, though.

