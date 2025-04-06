She Was Told She Couldn’t Look The Way She Wanted To At Her Sister’s Wedding, But Was Still Asked To Pay For Her Sister’s Wedding Dress

Weddings bring out the weirdest, pettiest stuff sometimes.

Women who seem perfectly normal seem to take some sort of crash course in being a bridezilla and make the most insane demands.

In this story, one bride’s sister is annoyed that she’s not allowed to look the way she wants during the wedding, so when her sister asks for an expensive favor as a wedding present, she doesn’t want to do it.

Should she do it anyway, or is the bride crazy to even ask?

Let’s read the story.

AITAH for refusing to pay for my sister’s wedding dress after she told me I wasn’t allowed to wear makeup to the wedding? Okay, I (26F) am really into makeup. It’s my hobby, my job (I work as a freelance MUA), and I feel like its a huge part of my identity. My sister (33f) is getting married in 10 months, and I’m a bridesmaid.

But then the big bomb got dropped:

A few weeks ago, she sat me down and said she has one big rule for the wedding: no one is allowed to wear makeup. She wants everything to be “completely natural” because she’s trying to embrace a minimalist, “authentic” vibe. I told her I respect her vision, but wearing makeup makes me feel confident and like myself. I even offered to do something super light and natural, just a little concealer and mascara. But she said no literally, no makeup.

And then came the turnabout:

At this point, I was already upset, but I sucked it up. Then, last week, she called me and asked if I could pay for her wedding dress. She and her fiancé are on a tight budget, and since I make good money from my business, she said it “wouldn’t be a big deal” for me to cover it as a gift. She also kept talking about how she paid for my tuition deposit when I was struggling to afford school a few years ago. (Beauty course) That was a really generous thing for her to do, and I’ve always been grateful. They have a kinda good amount of money but have already spent LOADS on their natural nature wedding.

Now everything is a mess.

I told her, “If you don’t want me to look like myself at your wedding, why should I pay for how you look at your wedding?” She got REALLY upset and said I was being petty and selfish. Our parents are taking her side, saying I should support her as her sister and that a wedding isn’t about me. AITAH?????

A wedding without makeup. That’s different.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit say:

This person would get petty.

Some smelled a conspiracy:

Others pointed out potential hypocrisy:

But at the end of the day, why is this expected?



Weddings, man. Are they ever not a mess?

