She Welcomed Her Sisters-In-Law In Good Faith, But They Snooped And Judged, So She’s Closing The Door To Future Visits

Most people would agree that family visits are meant to bring joy, not judgment.

When one woman and her husband opened the door to his sisters, they took the opportunity to turn her hospitality into a home evaluation. So next time they asked to stay, she drew a firm boundary that ended up raising tensions even higher.

AITA for Not Inviting My In-Laws to Stay in Our Home? Several years ago, I was a full-time caretaker for my husband, who was awaiting back surgery, and my mother, who was in palliative care with dementia. In addition, I worked full-time. It was a lot, so I used the services of someone who cleaned every few weeks.

After my husband’s surgery, his sisters decided to visit, and I welcomed them into our home. After their visit, I learned that they’d entered parts of our home that were not open to visitors, looked through things, and commented about its cleanliness.

Granted, the private spaces were not as tidy as the public parts of our home, but I was doing the best I could. This was especially hurtful to my husband because there is shame associated with this topic in their family.

Fast forward, and we have a family event coming up. My husband has suggested that the family stay with us, and, based on the last experience, I said no. I’m in school and have a full-time job, and he may say he’s going to clean, but he won’t and will become angry with me because it’s not done.

I suggested they stay at a hotel (even if we pay) because I don’t want the stress associated with the visit because our standards don’t align. He’s pretty upset, but AITA?

There’s no point in voluntarily signing yourself up for stress if you can avoid it.

Her sister-in-laws have proven they aren’t trustworthy people.

No one should feel pressure to be perfect in every area of their life – especially from family.

Her sister-in-law may be the ones at fault, but her husband doesn’t come out of this looking so great either.

Fool her once, shame on them — fool her twice, not a chance.

