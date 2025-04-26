She’s Planning To Reject A Family-Arranged Proposal After Learning The Truth About The Guy, But Worries Her Mom Will Be Devastated
Just because someone looks perfect on paper doesn’t mean they belong in your future.
What would you do if your family tried to match you with someone they thought checked every box, but you knew a side of him they didn’t?
Would you keep quiet and entertain the idea?
Or would you speak up and risk disappointing the people closest to you?
In the following story, a young woman finds herself in this exact situation and is unsure what to do.
Here’s what’s going on.
AITAH for rejecting his proposal after knowing the truth?.
I (19f) study abroad and haven’t seen my family for a while.
I’m a five-hour drive away and only come back to my home country when I have a long break from college.
A few weeks ago my little sister (15f) called me freaking out, she said that my mother was setting me up with a guy my age who seems really kind and nice.
For your information, it’s a tradition in my family to marry young, but I never wanted to continue this tradition, and I was open about it as well.
Although I noticed my mother was slightly uncomfortable when I spoke to her about it.
The guy she set me up with (20m) is in his third year of college and about to graduate next year.
According to my sister, he’s studying to become a pilot, so it’s no wonder she set me up with him.
It turns out she knew the guy.
I asked to see a picture of him, and I kid you not, he’s someone I knew back in high school.
There was a guy in my class back in high school who I always knew for being the jerk who always cheats on exams and messes around with girls.
Apparently, all this time, he was “trying to make me jealous,” but it never worked.
Luckily for me, I know a friend of a friend who is really close to him and can expose him in seconds.
I don’t want to marry this guy, even if he has a ton of money, even if he’s a pilot or whatever, and at the same time, I don’t want to let my own mother down.
AITA?
Yikes! That was quite a twist.
Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.
Here’s an interesting point.
Great advice.
This person also has a great point.
As this person points out, she’s only 19!
There’s nothing wrong with saying no.
She needs to stand up for herself and find happiness rather than marrying someone to appease her mother.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.